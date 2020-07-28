Longford woman ‘sent herself to prison’ over looming court appearance

A court has heard how a woman effectively “sent herself to prison” with worry over charges relating to a domestic dispute in north Longford last month.

Stephanie Martin, 8 Cnoc Na Greine, Granard was in attendance at a recent District Court sitting to face two public order offences arising from a disturbance at Cnoc Na Greine on June 19 2020.

The court heard how gardaí had been called to an incident involving Ms Martin and her partner and where they found the 36-year-old in an intoxicated state.

Wearing a black and pink tracksuit, Ms Martin stood quietly beside her solicitor Frank Gearty for the brief hearing into the incident.

Sgt Paddy McGirl revealed, after a plea of guilty to both Section 4 and 6 public order charges were tendered, that Ms Martin had 15 previous convictions to her name.

“The (previous) record is very bad and that is acknowledged,” said Mr Gearty, adding that affairs had since been “patched up” between Ms Martin and her father.

Mr Gearty also explained how the upcoming court case had been playing on the mind of his client.

“She has been absolutely up the walls and she has sent herself to prison over this,” he stated.

Judge Hughes empathised with Ms Martin’s obvious nervous disposition in court but warned alcohol drank in excess can lead to incidents of such a nature.

“If you have a lot of drink then things like this can happen late at night,” he said.

“Anyway, no one was hurt which is the main thing.”

He fined Ms Martin €200 for the threatening and abusive public order charge and struck out the corresponding drunkenness in public offence, giving her three months to pay.