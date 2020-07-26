Longford man committed over half a dozen thefts while on bail, court hears

A Longford man who committed over half a dozen theft and shoplifting charges whilst on bail has been sentenced to six months behind bars.

Charles Reilly, 37 Farnagh, Longford was brought to court last Tuesday after having been remanded in custody on a separate matter the previous day at Longford Circuit Court.

The court heard Mr Reilly had been attempting to secure a place at Cuan Mhuire, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre but those efforts came up short resulting in the accused being remanded in custody until October.

In pleading guilty to nine theft charges located at various shopping outlets across Longford as well as one in Ballyleague, Co Roscommon, it emerged Mr Reilly had 57 previous convictions.

Thirty-three of those were for theft with the most recent coming on October 16 2018. That coincided in a nine month sentence being suspended for three years.

Sgt Paddy McGirl said all of the theft charges before the court last week were committed while Mr Reilly was on bail.

Sporting a grey tracksuit, the 28-year-old said he was “okay” when Judge Hughes noted Mr Reilly’s meek body language as the charges were outlined to the court.

“I’ve never seen you this quiet,” the judge told him.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said Mr Reilly was attempting to deal with his personal addiction issues and said the incidents came largely as a result of those ongoing and as of yet, unsuccessful efforts.

Judge Hughes sentenced Mr Reilly to six months in prison for the theft of two tents, worth an estimated €150 from Aldi, Athlone Road, Longford on July 8 2018.

The term was backdated to July 7 with Judge Hughes indicating the sentence would effectively expire by the time Mr Reilly is due back before the Circuit Court in October.

“In effect, it’s a six month sentence for which he will get a third off before he says boo,” added the judge.