Locals rejoice as council rejects Granard wind turbine plan

A decision by local authority planning officials to turn down attempts to erect an industrial wind turbine in north Longford has been greeted with relief locally.

The Leader revealed last Wednesday how Longford County Council had rejected plans by Granard based firm Kiernan Milling for the proposed construction of a 169 metre high turbine at Granardkill, just off the main Ballinalee Road.

Details of the application were met with strong opposition from nearby residents and saw several objections being lodged with the council over its development.

In a statement issued by Granardkille Local Residents Group, a spokesperson said the decision was one the body had been desperately yearning for.

“The Granard area is part of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands and the motte development of a 15 acre Norman Living History Village is set to become their flagship project which will complement the existing Center Parcs in Longford Forest.

"This development recently received substantial investment by Failte Ireland and Longford County Council. Failte Ireland as part of their statutory role in the planning process in Ireland submitted a very detailed objection to Longford County Council."

Local Cllr Turlough ‘Pott’ McGovern, who was one of the objectors behind the development, said the announcement was testimony to the ongoing efforts which are being made to strengthen the region’s all-round tourism appeal.

“It was great to see Bord Failte coming in and the people spoke up too,” he said.

“We are looking to develop the motte in Granard along with the Kings & Conquests (Heritage Visitor Centre) and this (decision) is a big thing for Granard.”

Cllr McGovern said the mooted development, had it received the go ahead, would have impacted on the creation of potential tourism jobs in the future.

“There is a lot of things going on in Granard and if we can stay hassle free then that is what everyone wants,” he added.

Though refused, the issue may not end there with Kiernan Milling having the option of appealing the decision to state planning appeals body An Bord Pleanala.