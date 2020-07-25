Longford woman fined for public order

A Longford woman has been fined €105, with three months to pay, for a number of public order incidents in Longford town.

Tracey Tully, 2 Ard Alinn, Longford, became abusive to gardaí on two occasions, the court heard.

On June 23, 2020, at 8.28am, gardaí received reports of “a distressed female” wandering around and calling to houses in Palace Crescent.

When gardaí arrived, she was walking on the green, was intoxicated and required medical attention. She was arrested for her own safety.

Similarly, on March 25, 2020, at 4.45pm, gardaí received calls of an intoxicated female at Teffia Park, running between vehicles as they were passing.

She ran from gardaí through a marshy area, the court heard. She became abusive and swung at a garda but did not strike.

Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, explained that there was “no malice intended” and that his client was just “very unwell”.