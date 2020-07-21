Man to appear in Longford court charged with string of shoplifting offences

A Slovakian man is due to appear before Longford District Court this morning charged with over a dozen thefts, the Leader can reveal.

The 19-year-old, who is well known to gardaí, was arrested on foot of a bench warrant yesterday and is due to appear before Judge Seamus Hughes this morning.

The Leader understands the man, who only appeared before Longford District Court two weeks ago with a separate theft offence, allegedly carried out three further shoplifting offences at discount stores in Longford before the warrant was executed.

Despite having a relatively low number of previous convictions, garda sources are concerned at the sudden rise in shoplifting offences the man is alleged to have been involved in.

The court previously heard from prosecuting gardaí who said of the man: "He seems to think he can walk into a shop and pick up anything for €10 or less and walk out."

The man was due to reappear back before Longford District Court at the end of the month for payment of compensation in relation to the earlier theft