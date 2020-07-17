Gardaí seize cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis worth €52,000 during search of Ballinalee farmland

Gardaí have seized approximately €52,000 worth of drugs at farm lands in Longford on Thursday July 16, 2020.



Members of the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of farmlands in the Ballinalee area at approximately 10pm.



During the course of the search €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was found, along with €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine, and €16,000 worth of suspected ecstasy tablets. All drugs are subject to analysis.



No arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing.

