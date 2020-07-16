Longford taxi driver granted bail following seizure of €50,000 worth of drugs in his vehicle

A Longford taxi driver who was arrested yesterday evening following the seizure of approximately €50,000 worth of drugs during a search operation in Shroid, Co Longford, has been granted bail at a sitting of Mullingar District Court today.

Gardaí attached to the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit stopped the taxi at 8.30pm yesterday evening.

Suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €20,000 and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €30,000 were seized. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man, who is in his sixties, was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.