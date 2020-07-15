Gardaí arrest two men in Edgeworthstown in connection with threats to kill

Gardaí in Granard assisted by Gardaí from Cavan have arrested two men in connection with threats to kill, which are alleged to have occurred on July 8, 2020 at Cloverwell, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

The men, who are aged in their 30’s and 40’s, were arrested this Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020 in Co Longford.

This brings the number of arrests to six in connection with a feud, which is ongoing in the Granard District since June 5, 2020.

Both men are currently detained at Granard Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

One man in his late 30s has already appeared before the courts in relation to public order matters. While a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in respect of the other arrests.