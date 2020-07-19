Killashee book to explore parish history

What started out as a series of Facebook videos looking into the fascinating, and sometimes hilarious, stories associated with old, derelict houses has quickly morphed into one of the county’s most eagerly awaited historical printed publications.

Renowned Killashee dairy farmer Mike Magan is the brains behind a book which is fast becoming the talk of not just the village but the wider south Longford hinterland.

“It really just started out with me going around on a bike in the village and doing the five kilometres around where I live and telling the back-story behind these houses,” revealed Mike, in conversation with the Leader this week.

“From the start it was just something that was a bit innocuous and a bit of fun, but it has grown since,” he added.

Though no official name has been foisted on his unpublished creation so far, Mike is focusing for the most part on ensuring the end product does what he envisaged from the outset.

“Many of the houses belonged to old bachelors who left no children behind and it’s that story, their story which I want to get across,” he added.

To aid his cause, overhead pictures of the various sites and stories chronicled by Mike are currently being run the rule over.

He intends charting a number of his final anecdotes as part of a series of eight in an upcoming edition of The Farmer’s Journal.

“It’s really to show our young people too to not just live in the here and now, that there is history in all of us,” he said.

“I’m hoping that it will also be something that kids can draw into as part of local history over time. Some people mightn’t get it, but I’m hoping most people will.”