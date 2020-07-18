‘Santa Claus came early’ for man who gambled away €6k, says Longford judge

A court has heard how “santa claus came early” for a Longford father of two when a bank card which had been mistakenly sent to him by a financial institution allowed him to go on a four figure drinking and gambling splurge.

Michael McDonagh, 121 MacEoin Park, Longford withdrew €6,500 in total from an account belonging to a victim with the exact same name when AIB officials erroneously posted a bank card to his address.

Garda Shane O’Connor gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, revealing the 23-year-old replied “sorry” when each charge was put to him.

In outlining the case to the court, Garda O’Connor said Mr McDonagh knew the card was not his and “pretended” to act as its official holder by physically going down to the Main Street facility in Longford town before withdrawing €6,500 on three separate occasions.

All of the withdrawals, which also involved Mr McDonagh going into the bank and obtaining a temporary pin number on the card, occurred on the same day-11 September 2019 last year.

Presiding Judge Seamus Hughes was informed the balance on the account amounted to €17,000 and belonged to Mr McDonagh’s namesake who now resided in Austria.

Garda O’Connor said the alarm was raised when the victim noticed the irregularities and contacted gardaí.

When gardaí arrested and subsequently questioned Mr McDonagh over the alleged deception, Garda O’Connor said full admissions were made with the accused also indicating a willingness to repay the misappropriated monies as soon as possible.

Judge Hughes asked whether the accused invested the four figure sum or “did Paddy Power get it all?”

When defence solicitor John Quinn indicated the latter was very much indicative of his client’s problems at the time, Judge Hughes said the irony of his previous comment was not lost on him.

Mr McDonagh said the bulk of the money went on wagers he placed on horses and dogs, gambling as well as drinking the entire amount over the course of a couple of weeks.

Quizzed as to how much he would otherwise ordinarily spend feeding his gambling habit, Mr McDonagh replied: “Whatever I had in my pocket I would spend it.”

He added his own personal circumstances at the time hastened his addiction problems, issues he was now addressing by managing to hold down gainful employment at a south Longford meat factory.

“I give most of it (income) to her (wife) now,” he said.

“And I hold a small bit for myself. In September last year, me and the wife split up and I went drinking and gambling.

“I was just in a bad place at the time but I have changed my life around now and I work now I do.”

Prior to issuing any kind of ruling on the case, the court heard Mr McDonagh had six previous convictions to his name, all of which were for theft and came in February in relation to offences from seven months earlier.

Mr Quinn said his client came to court with €1,000 by way of compensation and was willing to pay the rest of the monies outstanding by way of instalments.

It was also revealed AIB had since reinstated the account of the victim concerned despite the local solicitor insisting bank statements were still being sent to his client in error.

Mr Quinn said his client was fully acceptive of his culpability, stating it was like “manna from heaven” when the card arrived in the post to him.

Judge Hughes said notwithstanding Mr McDonagh’s guilt, there was an air of design to the Longford man’s actions in his successful attempts to convince a bank official to issue him with a temporary pin number.

“I have never heard the likes of it,” he said.

Pressed further by the judge as to his feelings when he saw the figure of €17,000 pop up on the ATM screen in front of him, Mr McDonagh replied simply: “I was just excited, judge.”

In a response which drew ripples of laughter across the courtroom, Judge Hughes remarked how “Santa Claus came early” to Mr McDonagh before asking him: “Did your toes curl?”

With no response forthcoming, Judge Hughes accepted the €1,000 handed in by the accused and adjourned the case until October 6 when Mr McDonagh is expected to hand in another €1,000 in compensation.