Man taken to hospital after Lanesboro crash

A man in his fifties was brought to hospital yesterday evening after the car he was driving struck a ditch outside Lanesboro.

The man, who is from Co Roscommon, was transferred to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to non life threatening injuries following the single vehicle crash which occurred on the Clootabeg Road at around 6:30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene with the road being closed for a short period of time as efforts were made to free the man from the trapped vehicle.

Anyone with information and who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.