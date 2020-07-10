Major funding boost moves Lanesboro open air theatre plan step closer

Lanesboro could be on the cusp of getting its very own open air theatre thanks to a €25,000 cash injection from EirGrid, the company that runs the national electricity grid.

Situated at a disused quarry outside the town, the open-air venue will be used for entertainment, performances, exhibitions and sporting events.

The donation follows a decision by Longford County Council in May to grant planning permission for EirGrid to build a new electricity substation in Lanesborough.

The development will replace an old substation dating back to the 1950s. It will be constructed on lands adjacent to Lough Ree Power Station in the town, with work expected to begin next year.

Mark Foley, EirGrid chief executive, said: “We appreciate the support of the people Longford and Roscomon and are delighted to support this important local cultural initiative. We have liaised closely with the local community group Lough Ree Community Resources on this initiative and look forward to seeing it come to fruition.”

Separate to this, EirGrid will also introduce a €15,000 community fund for local groups close to the new substation in Longford and Roscommon.

The new amphitheatre will seat 200 visitors on stone benches, while the surrounding concrete area could accommodate another 300 people. The rock formation would naturally amplify and echo sound, making it ideal for musical and theatrical performances.

It is surrounded by woodland that is already a designated walking area with paths which are very popular with families, joggers and walkers. There is also ample parking on the route to the planned theatre.

It has been agreed by Lough Ree Community Resources and Longford County Council to name the development EirGrid Park.

Mark Casey from the community group commented: “We are delighted with the support we are receiving from EirGrid. The authentic atmosphere of an open-air theatre with the already attractive Lanesborough landscape will be a huge asset to the Midlands. The quarry itself where the amphitheatre will be located is already a stone paradise with groups meeting regularly for walks, runs and aerobic exercise, we already had open air concerts in this area.”

This community project will be maintained by the local community and Longford County Council with the cooperation of the local FAS team who work with the Tidy Towns Committee and local groups.