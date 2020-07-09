Ward's Urban Day Spa in Longford town announces its closure

One of the pitfalls of Covid-19 is the loss of some of the standout businesses in the local economy, the latest of which is Ward's Urban Day Spa in Longford town, which announced its closure this week.

The spa has been a popular pampering spot for people all over Longford and its closure marks a huge loss to the town.

Staff announced the closure of the spa on March 16, due to Covid-19 and this week announced that it will not be reopening.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that after 14 years of business we are announcing the closure of Ward Urban Day Spa," read an online statement from the spa.

"Any salon-purchased vouchers will of course still be honoured and can be used to purchase products from the staff in the pharmacy/gift shop downstairs.

"We would like to sincerely thank all of our lovely clients and customers who over the years have been so loyal and such a pleasure to treat. We will miss you!"