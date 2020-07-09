New Longford-Westmeath minister tells of pandemic unemployment fall off

Some 1,000 people have closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) since last week in Westmeath , a Fine Gael TD has said.

Minister of State Peter Burke said that while many people locally are still facing huge challenges as the economy reopens, it is encouraging to see the numbers relying on State aid reducing.

Burke said: “I am acutely aware of the continuing challenges faced by so many families and individuals here in Westmeath and all over the country as a result of COVID-19.

“We are dealing with unprecedented circumstances and the PUP will continue to be available to those who need it.

“It is encouraging to see the numbers returning to work since the economy opened up further last week. This represents the highest number to return to work in a single week nationally since the crisis began. From the week of June 30, 400 people had closed their PUP applications, with an additional 600 people joining them from July 7.

“The top sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are Accommodation and Food Services, Other Sectors e.g. hairdressers, barbers and Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and motorcycles followed by the Construction Sector.

“It is promising to see so many people returning to work and my Fine Gael colleagues in Government will leave no stone unturned when it comes to getting Westmeath and Ireland back to full employment.

“Fine Gael's Action Plan for Jobs showed steady success in growing employment after the last recession. This intense focus on job creation will be replicated again by this Government.” Minister Burke concluded.

Fine Gael Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, said: “This Government has set employment recovery as its top priority and my Department and I will work hard to help everybody who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 take advantage of the jobs stimulus package to be announced later this month and to get back into work without delay.”