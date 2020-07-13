HSE has ‘failed’ Longford teen in eight year orthodontic wait

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has described a Co Longford schoolboy’s eight year wait to secure vital orthodontic treatment as “unacceptable” and a “failure” of Ireland’s creaking health system.

The Wicklow TD made the remarks in response to a statement made by Longford-Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty in the Dáil last week.

Deputy Flaherty told of how the young boy is still waiting three years after being initially referred to a clinic in Tullamore having been forced to wait 12 months after first being seen at a local health clinic in Longford.

The local TD said given there were other children he knew of who remained on its waiting list since January 2013, the boy’s eventual treatment looked set to come eight years after he first engaged with the service.

“That is eight years of waiting for a young boy who is in pain, who is suffering discomfort and who is deeply self-conscious about his teeth,” he said.

“That is not the health service we want and deserve.”

In response, Mr Donnelly empathised with the boy's plight and said though the new government were keen to roll out a DEIS-style health intervention model to prevent similar type cases, the difficulties experienced by the Co Longford teenager were shocking.

“It is a failure on all our parts,” he said. “It is a major issue that any child would have to wait eight years for orthodontic services.

The Minister added, “My view is that we are failing the unfortunate young men like the one Deputy Flaherty mentioned, as well as young women. Those waiting lists are not acceptable.”