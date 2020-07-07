Longford's Covid-19 total increases to 287 confirmed cases

While Longford has had no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 today, yesterday the county total increased by one new case to 287. There have been two new cases in the last week alone, following three weeks of no new confirmed cases.

In neighbouring counties, Cavan has had 864 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, Westmeath has had 674, Roscommon has had 346, while Leitrim still remains in double digits with just 82 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with Covid-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,742 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 6th July, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,538 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As of 5pm this evening, the Covid Tracker App had approximately 545,000 downloads. This is one more example of the solidarity and collective spirit that has characterised the Irish public’s response to COVID-19 to date.

You can download the app here.

“The app is an important tool to support our contact tracing systems. It has the potential to reduce the time that people are active in the community with infection, which will have a significant impact on the transmission of the disease.

“The more people who download and use this app, the more effective it will be. It is a further opportunity for us to play our part in the response to COVID-19.”