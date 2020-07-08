Suspects at centre of Longford raids ‘condemned in strongest possible terms’

The chief suspects behind a major cross agency operation which led to the seizure of up to €500,000 in assets and other property have been “condemned in the strongest possible terms” by a committee dealing specifically with law and order across Co Longford.

Up to 20 well known criminals belonging to an extended family were the targets of an operation involving 260 officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau, gardaí and various other state agencies into the proceeds of crime on Monday.

A large cache of high valued cars, caravans, jewellery and money were confiscated in an operation which was more than 12 months in the making.

Those efforts, allied to the huge cache of items seized prompted a number of members from Longford’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC) to hit out at those at the centre of the early morning raids.

“This committee should condemn in the strongest possible terms those people that are involved in this type of activity,” said Fine Gael Cllr Gerry Hagan, describing its chief protagonists as being “highly questionable people.”

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council and fellow JPC member Cllr Paul Ross echoed the remarks made by his party colleague.

Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty was equally forthcoming in his praise of Supt Jim Delaney and his officers, describing the seizure as an “outstanding result” in the ongoing battle against organised crime in Longford.