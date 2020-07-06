Backlog of jury trials could take up to 95 days, says Longford Circuit Court judge

The current backlog of jury trials in the Longford district could take up to 95 days - or half a legal year - if those standing trial do not submit a plea, Judge Keenan Johnson has said.

At a sitting of Longford Circuit Court this morning, a total of 26 trial dates were expected to be fixed. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, dates will not be fixed until the end of the month when clearer guidance has been received.

In an effort to clear the list of jury trials somewhat, Judge Johnson urged those due to stand trial to take guidance from their legal teams and to consider submitting a plea, instead of standing firm on their decision to stand trial.

"There will be significant credit for pleas and it will clear the list," he explained, "but there will be no 'Covid credit' for those who go forward for trial and are found guilty."

Finding a location for Longford trials will also prove quite difficult, he added, due to the size of the court room.

"Jury trials cannot be held in Longford due to two metre social distancing. If that goes down to one metre, it'll be a game changer, but we can't fix dates today because I don't have an idea when trials will be held."

Judge Johnson then adjourned all trials to Mullingar Circuit Court on July 30 at 10am, when it is hoped dates can be fixed.

"The opportunity to avail of Covid credit is there until July 30," he said.

At a sitting of Longford Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 9, Judge Johnson had adjourned all trials to today's date, but also put out the clear message that a plea would be looked on favourably by the court.

"Everyone is entitled to take a trial date, but if they're found guilty, they won't enjoy the benefits a guilty plea would attract. There will be a very clear message going out from this court," he said.

On that date, Judge Johnson said that he was trying to fix a six week session in September to deal with the massive backlog of cases but, due to the size of the court, he said that Longford would not be a suitable venue unless social distancing guidelines were changed to one metre.