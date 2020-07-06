High valued cars and cash seized as CAB and gardaí conduct major crime clampdown on Longford gangs
Several thousand euros worth of assets seized and bank accounts frozen
Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) chiefs have urged people to report suspicious displays of wealth to them following a meeting in Longford earlier today.
Several hundred thousand euros worth of assets, including a number of high valued vehicles and cash have been seized as part of a number of raids across Longford across targeting the proceeds of crime.
The operation, which is being led by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Longford Gardaí, involved searches being carried out at a number of addresses across the county.
They included searches at private residences in Longford, Edgeworthstown and Kenagh.
The Leader can reveal the expected haul is likely to exceed six figures.
The Leader understands a number of high valued vehicles and cash were seized as a result of the planned operation which is still ongoing.
For more on this developing story, follow longfordleader.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on