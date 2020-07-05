Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman celebrate 10th wedding anniversary in Lough Rynn Castle

Former Ireland rugby star, Brian O'Driscoll and his wife, actor, Amy Huberman, pictured on their return to Lough Rynn Castle, Co Leitrim to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary yesterday, Saturday, July 4.

Yesterday was the first day the castle opened for business after lockdown and the couple were among the first guests.

The couple famously held their star-studded wedding at the stylish Mohill venue after tying the knot in Aughavas, drawing national and international media attention to Co Leitrim.

Ruth Conlon, Sales & Marketing Manager at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens, explained: "Lough Rynn Castle were delighted to welcome back Brian & Amy on their 10th wedding anniversary, the same weekend the hotel re-opened after lockdown.

"It was truly a great vote of confidence for Lough Rynn Castle and the county of Leitrim to see the couple coming out to enjoy and celebrate their special occasion.

"The couple took a spin to Carrick on Shannon were they visited a few local shops, and stopped for coffee."