Work on gas pipeline extension to Ballymahon to continue as council plan road resurfacing works on Longford's Main Street

Work on the extension of the national gas pipeline to Ballymahon is to continue next week as the south Longford town continues its economic path to recovery post Covid-19 lockdown.

Longford County Council has released a statement advising motorists of potential delays from Monday as work on the project continues in earnest.

"There will be 3 way traffic control in place at Nally’s corner, with traffic lights in place," said a council spokesperson.

"This is likely to cause some disruption and delays."

The local authority has also revealed road resurfacing works will take place on the N55/R392 Athlone junction on Wednesday 8th July with the Road remaining open and traffic management being put in place.

Delays can be expected, however, the council added.

There will also be Road Resurfacing works on N55 between Edgeworthstown and Ballymahon on Monday July 6th.

The road will be closed with diversions in place via Kenagh and Longford.

Meanwhile, local authority officials have also revealed its plans to wishes to inform you that it proposes to close Main Street in Longford town from Longford Post Office to the Longford Arms Hotel to facilitate road resurfacing works.

The closures shall take place on the nights of Monday July 6th to Wednesday July 8th from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Traffic management will be in place with signed local diversions.