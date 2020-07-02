New Longford-Westmeath junior housing minister says work "starts today"

Newly appointed Minister of State for Housing Peter Burke has insisted his work "starts today" following news of his appointment last night.

The Longford-Westmeath Fine Gael TD spoke of his delight at securing a role which will see the former Westmeath county councillor serve under Fianna Fáil's Darragh O'Brien with special responsibility for Planning and Local Government.

"I was delighted to be appointed Minister of State for Planning and Local Government at the Department of Housing yesterday by An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar," he said in a statement.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to my wife, my family and to all of those who have supported me over the last number of years."

Mr Burke, who successfully retained his seat at the last general election in February, pledged to hit the ground running in his new capacity.

"I do not take this role for granted and I am committed to work to the very best of my ability on behalf of the people of Longford Westmeath and the country.

"The work starts today," he added.