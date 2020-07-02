Longford Gardaí continue appeal into crash as victim's condition improves

Medics treating a man seriously injured in a single vehicle car accident outside Ballymahon on Tuesday evening are hoping to transfer him to a hospital in Dublin after his condition improved steadily over the past 24 hours.

The man, aged in his 30s, was sustained serious injuries after the car he was driving left the road and struck a ditch on the R392 at Foigha, near Ballymahon.

He was treated at the scene and removed by Ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he has remained ever since.

The Leader understands that despite the serious nature of his injuries, the man's condition has improved marginally and raising hopes medics can transfer him to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital in order to continue his recovery.

Gardaí are, in the interim, continuing to look for witnesses into the crash which occurred at around 6:30pm on Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.