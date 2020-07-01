Breaking: Longford-Westmeath's Burke and Troy promoted to junior ministerial ranks

Longford Westmeath TDs Peter Burke and Robert Troy have both been appointmented to the junior ministerial benches this evening.

Mr Burke has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Housing with special responsibility for Local Government and Planning.

His opposite number, Mr Troy has been appointed Minister of State role at the Department of Enterprise along with Fine Gael's Damien English.

The Cabinet is due to approve the appointment of 17 junior ministers later today.

It follows the controversy over the selection of senior ministers when it became apparent that none were based in the west of Ireland.

Already, former ministers of state Brendan Griffin and Ciarán Cannon have been told they will not be appointed junior ministers today.