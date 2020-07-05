Director of Service changes for three Co Longford Municipal Districts

Tributes have been paid to executive members of Longford County Council at Ballymahon, Longford and Granard Municipal District meetings this month.

Barbara Heslin, who has been Director of Services for Ballymahon Municipal District will now be Director of Services with Granard Municipal District.

Granard MD’s former Director of Services, John Brannigan, will now take up the role of Director of Services with Longford Municipal District.

John McKeon, who has been in the role of Director of Services for Longford Municipal District, has now filled the role of Director of Services for Ballymahon Municipal District.