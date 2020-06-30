No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Longford today

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Longford according to today's figures. Yesterday's figures reported one new case after three weeks with no new cases. So far, Longford has had 286 cases of coronavirus in total.

Nationally, the HPSC has today reported one further death due to Covid-19, bringing the death toll due to the virus to 1,736.

There have also been 11 new cases confirmed in the country, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 25,473.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

As of midnight Monday 29 June, 429,698 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 24,607 tests were carried out. 116 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"Today marks 6 months since the WHO first received reports of what we now know to be Covid-19.

"Since then, there have been 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths reported worldwide.

"We know more about this virus and how to limit its spread than we did 6 months ago. It is very important that we keep up the national effort to reduce the impact of this disease in our country."

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"Each person should risk assess their own environment to inform their personal decisions and actions during this pandemic.

"We know how this virus spreads, we know the public health behaviours required to protect ourselves and others, we must continue to be aware of the disease and limit its spread."

Public Health Advice remains available on gov.ie/health and HSE.ie.