Ballinamuck man cleared of assault charges

Judge Seamus Hughes has struck out an assault case at Granard District Court following the withdrawal of a complaint which had been made against a Ballinamuck man, writes Jessica Thompson.

James Conboy, with an address at Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, appeared in May, charged with assaulting a man who had been drinking at his pub, the 98 Bar.

It was alleged that, last summer, the injured party had been drinking with a number of his friends the day after a party, when he arrived at the 98 Bar.

At the last court sitting, it was alleged that the complainant, after coming out of the bathroom, had switched the lights in the pub off.

Mr Conboy, it was said, came from behind the bar and tried to remove the complainant from the premises.

An altercation ensued, which resulted in the complainant having a broken nose.

The case was put back to the June 19 sitting of Granard District Court when witnesses were expected to give evidence.

However, on that day, solicitor for the complainant Frank Gearty explained that his client would be withdrawing his complaint.

“He’s very sorry. This has passed and he’d love to withdraw the complaint,” said Mr Gearty.

Solicitor for Mr Conboy, Bríd Mimnagh, however, said that her client was “anxious to say something”.

“He wanted the truth to come out and he wasn’t guilty of anything,” she said, telling the court that her client had written a few words in his defence.

“Well, he will keep his innocence.

“This man has withdrawn his complaint, so he’s innocent,” said Judge Hughes, striking out the charge.