Longford Libraries reopen for business after Covid-19

Longford Libraries re-opened their doors to the community for the first time in over three months on Monday last. Library staff were delighted to welcome back all their customers young and not so young and many happy readers have already come through the doors since monday.

Throughout the past few months Longford Libraries, have continued to keep in touch with their customers and to keep people connected through offering a wide range of online services including e- books and e-audio books, e-newspapers, magazines and also a book delivery service to older customers and cocooners.

In addition, the library staff provided a very varied online programme of events including gardening, cookery, mindfulness etc. and for children storytelling, coding, crafts, art, creative writing etc.

To encourage children to share their enjoyment of reading, a programme nurturing a love of story called Spring into Storytime was run on social media.

Speaking to the Leader, Joint Coordinators of the programme Olive Heslin, Longford Library, and Rosemary Gaynor, Granard Library, said, “We were delighted with the level of interest in the programme and to see so many children joining our online storytimes, creative writing and art projects.

“We encouraged our online followers to send us in photos of themselves or someone in their family reading a book.

“We got lots of great entries of children reading in their armchair, in their garden, on their swings, in their treehouses and it was very inspiring to see so many children getting so much pleasure from a good book.

The winning entry came from William McCondichie who is an avid reader and his picture is of him stretched out on a tree in his garden reading his favourite book.

Now that the library has opened its doors again and anyone can come in and browse the shelves for their favourite author, a reminder to all families that the very exciting Summer Stars Reading Adventure is now starting.

To sign up for this, go along to your local library or join online on Longford Libraries facebook.

A huge selection of exciting new books, everything from adventure to fantasy, awaits you.

Remember, membership is free and everyone is welcome.

Due to ongoing Covid 19 public health guidance please check with your local library for opening hours by telephone to 0433341124 or on www.longfordlibrary.ie.