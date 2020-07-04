Rising attacks sees Longford traffic wardens fitted with body cameras

A rising incidence of physical and verbal abuse directed against Longford town’s traffic wardens has resulted in frontline staff being fitted with body cameras, a meeting heard last week.

Elected members from Longford Municipal District were informed of the move at its annual general meeting as the county presses ahead with its re-emergence from Covid-19 lockdown.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock said the decision was one which, while dispiriting, illustrated the unfortunate realities faced by rank and file personnel.

“It’s a sad day when we (Council) have to do something like this,” he told the meeting.

“While the vast majority of people our wardens encounter are honourable, decent and law abiding, there are unfortunately a minority that aren’t.”

Cllr Warnock said as a local authority, it was incumbent on it to ensure those on its payroll were sufficiently protected without fear of attack or physical violence.

“We have a duty of care to our staff and they (wardens) should be allowed to go about and do their job and be respected,” he added.