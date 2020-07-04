Granard councillor expresses thanks for well wishes following recent spell in hospital

Cllr PJ Reilly has expressed his gratitude at the number of well wishes that poured in for him while he was in hospital recently.

At last week’s meeting of Granard Municipal District, he thanked his council colleagues for their cards, calls and well wishes.

“I want to thank sincerely everyone of you for your help and support and good wishes,” he said.

“Thankfully I came out the other side. I was one of the lucky ones. What happened was I had a haemorrhage to the brain. It could have affected my memory.

“Three weeks ago, I woke up with a headache. I showed no symptoms of any major issue. I was referred to Cavan General Hospital and everyone was so good.

“They couldn’t find anything wrong, but I do have a brain,” he laughed.

“I was very lucky. And I’m delighted to be able to be here, but I’m under strict orders to take it easy.

“But thanks for all the phonecalls, cards and good wishes,” he concluded.

Cllr Reilly’s fellow councillors expressed their delight at having him back with them and wished him a speedy recovery.