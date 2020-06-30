Longford man told garda he would "drag his face on ground" and knock him out

A man who threatened knock a garda out and drag his face along the ground has been fined a total of €400 by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Thomas McDonagh issued the threat to Garda Philip Weafer after the latter was called to a disturbance at 7 Lanna Aoibhinn, Longford on June 29 2019.

The court heard how upon arrival Garda Weafer after arriving at the scene shortly before 6am.

It was revealed Mr McDonagh was asked to vacate the area but returned a short time later and proceeded to hurl abuse at the garda.

“He told him he would drag his face on the ground and would knock Garda Weafer out,” said Sgt Paddy McGirl for the prosecution.

It was also disclosed Mr McDonagh had seven previous convictions on his record.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said his client accepted his behaviour was unacceptable but Mr McDonagh, himself, insisted he did not issue the threat to Garda Weafer on the day of the incident.

“The garda was called out to investigate a complaint and you were asked to remove yourself from that so listen here, have a bit more modesty,” said Judge Hughes by way of reply.

Mr Gearty said Mr McDonagh’s behaviour was “totally wrong” but was otherwise a man who was doing his level best to steer clear of trouble.

Garda Weafer took the stand soon after to insist that while the remarks were uttered to him, he had otherwise a good relationship with Mr McDonagh.

“I have known Thomas a long time and it was out of character,” he said.

Mr McDonagh, though, roundly rebuffed suggestions he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

“His wife called the Gardaí. He did leave the area and I said I would be following up but he didn’t want to hear anything,” added Garda Weafer.

Mr McDonagh, at that juncture, offered his apologies to the court.

“I am sorry for what happened and I haven’t drank since,” he said.

Judge Hughes ultimately fined Mr McDonagh €200 each for a Section 6 public order charge and for a second public order charge on the same date.

An accompanying Section 4 charge of being intoxicated in a public place was struck out.