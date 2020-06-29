Longford Roads Policing Unit seize vehicle for erratic driving
Longford Roads Policing Unit have seized yet another vehicle. The driver of the car was driving erratically when gardaí observed the vehicle.
The driver was unable to produce a licence, insurance, tax or NCT.
The vehicle has been seized and fixed charge penalty notices and proceedings will follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this car after it was observed driving erratically. Driver could not provide Licence / Insurance / Tax or NCT.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 29, 2020
Car seized. FCPN’s and proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/olsGeYyypC
