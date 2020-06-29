Longford Roads Policing Unit seize vehicle for erratic driving

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Roads Policing Unit have seized yet another vehicle. The driver of the car was driving erratically when gardaí observed the vehicle.

The driver was unable to produce a licence, insurance, tax or NCT.

The vehicle has been seized and fixed charge penalty notices and proceedings will follow.