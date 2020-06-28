Gardaí in Longford arrest motorist for driving while disqualified

Gardaí in Longford have arrested a motorist after the Roads Policing Unit detected the driver of a 4/4 vehicle towing a trailer on the M4.

The Garda mobility app indicated that the driver was disqualified.

The driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized. Proceedings will follow.