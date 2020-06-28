Ballymahon author Adrian Duncan scoops inaugural John McGahern book prize
Ballymahon author, Adrian Duncan
The University of Liverpool’s Institute of Irish Studies is delighted to announce that the winner of the inaugural £5,000 John McGahern Annual Book Prize is Ballymahon man Adrian Duncan, for his novel, Love Notes from a German Building Site.
“I am very moved and proud to be awarded this wonderful book prize. To be associated with John McGahern, a writer I have admired for so long, is an incredible honour," said Adrian of his win.
