Ballymahon author Adrian Duncan scoops inaugural John McGahern book prize

The University of Liverpool’s Institute of Irish Studies is delighted to announce that the winner of the inaugural £5,000 John McGahern Annual Book Prize is Ballymahon man Adrian Duncan, for his novel, Love Notes from a German Building Site.

“I am very moved and proud to be awarded this wonderful book prize. To be associated with John McGahern, a writer I have admired for so long, is an incredible honour," said Adrian of his win.

