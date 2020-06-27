Joe Flaherty says focus is now on rebuilding Ireland post Covid-19 and opportunities for Longford
Deputy Joe Flaherty and Fianna Fail party leader and Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, pictured with Peter Vocella of the famed Luigi's fast food outlet on a recent visit to Longford town
Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has said that as the country moves closer to a functioning 33rd Dáil following the election of Micheál Martin at Taoiseach, that the focus now turns to rebuilding Ireland post Covid-19 and opportunities for Longford.
Also read: Fianna Fáil regains the top political job in Ireland as Micheál Martin becomes Taoiseach
Deputy Flaherty tweeted that he was delighted for Mr Martin. "Few give the service he has and will be strong, effective leader and friend to Longford."
We move closer to functioning 33rd Dáil with election Taoiseach. All have opinion on gov but for now focus on rebuilding post COVID & opportunities for #Longford.— Joe Flaherty (@joefla) June 27, 2020
Delighted 4 @MichealMartinTD. Few give the service he has & will be strong, effective leader & friend to Longford pic.twitter.com/kSQECIncHd
