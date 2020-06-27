Joe Flaherty says focus is now on rebuilding Ireland post Covid-19 and opportunities for Longford

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has said that as the country moves closer to a functioning 33rd Dáil following the election of Micheál Martin at Taoiseach, that the focus now turns to rebuilding Ireland post Covid-19 and opportunities for Longford.

Also read: Fianna Fáil regains the top political job in Ireland as Micheál Martin becomes Taoiseach

Deputy Flaherty tweeted that he was delighted for Mr Martin. "Few give the service he has and will be strong, effective leader and friend to Longford."