Just six healthcare workers hired through 'Be On Call for Ireland' in midlands region

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health Louise O’Reilly TD has said it is baffling how only 6 healthcare workers were hired through 'Be On Call for Ireland' in CHO Area 8, which incorporates Laois, Offaly, Longford, Westmeath, Louth and Meath, despite nursing homes and residential care facilities crying out for help during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The information was obtained by Teachta O'Reilly through a recent Parliamentary Question.



It also shows that just 185 health and social care workers have been hired through the 'Be on Call for Ireland' scheme across the State out of 73,000 applicants.



She said: "Healthcare workers in their thousands answered the call to help in the fight against Covid-19 and signed up to help through the government's well publicised 'Be On Call for Ireland' recruitment campaign.

"However, the latest figures provided to me in response to a Parliamentary Question show that there were just 6 healthcare workers recruited in CHO Area 8, which incorporates Laois, Offaly, Longford, Westmeath, Louth and Meath, and shows that just 185 health and social care workers have been hired through the ‘Be on Call for Ireland' scheme across the State.

"This is in spite of the fact that nursing homes and residential care facilities have been crying out for additional staff for months now to help them fight Covid-19 and to ensure that their capacity to deliver care safely was maximised.

"It beggars belief that with tens of thousands of health staff applying to work through 'Be On Call for Ireland' and in the face of an international healthcare crisis, that recruitment through the initiative has been so low."