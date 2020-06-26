Longford County Council announces opening of public counters

Public access to Council offices is currently restricted in accordance with the national roadmap as set out in the reopening plan for society and business.

In line with the revised roadmap for reopening Ireland, the public offices of Longford County Council will reopen on Monday 29th June on a managed basis to facilitate access to public counters. Members of the public can continue to contact us by phone on 043 3343300 or by visiting us online at www.longfordcoco.ie.

As part of Phase 3, Longford County Council will be concentrating on the reopening of all customer service desks and public counters. It is planned that there will be an initial re-opening on incremental/managed basis (which will involve limited hours) to allow for testing and readjustment of arrangements.

In line with public health advice, customers are encouraged to limit their public counter transactions to less than 15 minutes. If it is anticipated that their customer transaction will necessitate a longer duration, a separate meeting, by appointment, can be arranged.

Motor Tax

The Motor Tax office will open on Monday 29th June and will operate the following opening hours:

Monday to Friday 10:00am to 12:00pm 2:00pm to 3:00pm

Queries will also continue to be taken by phone between the hours of 10:00am to 1:00pm and 2:00pm to 4:00pm, Monday to Friday at 043 334 3400 or by email at motortax@longfordcoco.ie.

Longford County Council is requesting the public to use the online service www.motortax.ie, as the preferred means of renewing Motor Tax during the current crisis. Postal service continues to operate.

A queueing system will operate, with 5 people allowed access to the Motor Tax and Cash Office section at a time. Physical distancing protocols must be adhered to and appropriate sanitising facilities will be available. All safety measures and protocols must be adhered to.

From 20th July, Phase 4, the Motor Tax operating hours will be:

Monday to Friday 10:00am to 1:00pm 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Cash Office

The Cash Office will open on Monday 29th June and will operate the following opening hours:

Monday to Friday 10:00am to 12:00pm 2:00pm to 3:00pm

Customers can continue to pay Housing Rent by contacting our Rent Collectors who can accept Housing Rent Payments via Credit/Debit Card over the phone.

Housing Loan Customers can pay their loan repayments via Debit/Credit Card over the phone between the hours of 10:00am to 1:00pm and 2:00pm to 4:00pm, Monday to Friday. The number to call for this service is (043) 334 3394.

A queueing system will operate, with 5 people allowed access to the Motor Tax and Cash Office section at a time. Physical distancing protocols must be adhered to and appropriate sanitising facilities will be available. All safety measures and protocols must be adhered to.

From 20th July, Phase 4, the Cash Office operating hours will be:

Monday to Friday 10:00am to 1:00pm 2:00pm to 4:00pm



Housing

Housing will reopen to customers during restricted opening hours and continue to be available on the phone or by email to deal with any housing queries. They will operate the following opening hours:

Monday to Friday 10:00am to 12:00pm 2:00pm to 3:00pm

One person at a time will be permitted with appropriate sanitising facilities available and safety protocols adhered to.



Planning

The Planning Office will reopen to the public from Monday 29th June. Meetings will be facilitated on an appointment basis only and all safety protocols and measures will be adhered to. The Planning Office public counter will operate the following opening hours, by appointment only:

Monday to Friday 10:00am to 12:00pm 2:00pm to 3:00pm

Physical distancing protocols must be adhered to and appropriate sanitising facilities will be available. All safety measures and protocols must be adhered to.



Libraries

The phased reopening of libraries continues. Reopening on a managed basis, which may involve limited hours, will be in line with H&S requirements, relevant SOGs, risk assessments and public health requirements.

From Monday 29th June, libraries will be open to the public for Browse and Collect. Members of the public can continue to access resources from the library on a ‘contact and collect’ basis, where members can order items and collect them in the library. They can also join online to access online books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, eLearning and language courses. It is also planned to continue to develop and provide online activities such as story-times, book clubs, wellness and other activities.

Longford Libraries also offer photocopying, scanning and printing and access to free WiFi.