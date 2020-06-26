Longford traffic wardens to wear body cameras as paid parking comes back into effect

At the Longford Municipal District Meeting held on June 24 the members approved a plan to reintroduce parking enforcement in Longford Town on a phased basis commencing on July 1.

During phase one, from July 1 to August 31, traffic wardens will patrol their normal beat and issue fixed charge notices for the following Traffic offences;

Parking on double yellow line

Parking on single yellow line (business hours 08.30am to 6.30pm)

Parking on footpath/Footway

Parking in Taxi Rank

Parking in Bus Stop

Parking in Loading bay (non-commercial Vehicles)

Double parking or parking in a manner to cause an obstruction

Parking in disabled parking bays without valid disabled parking permit

Non display of valid Motor Tax Disc

During this period, there will be two hours free parking/grace period on street and in all off-street car parks. If parking for a longer period, the vehicle must display a valid parking ticket. The traffic wardens will be issuing fines where parking tickets are not displayed after expiry of the grace period.

This will apply from Monday to Saturday. Parking is free on Sunday.

Notices will be placed on parking machines, social media and the council’s website.

During phase two, in addition to the above offences, traffic wardens will issue fines under the County Council’s Parking Bye Laws.

Non display of valid parking ticket Monday to Saturday from 8:30am to 6:30pm

Under Covid-19 Health & Safety guidelines the traffic wardens will be provided with appropriate PPE.

Body-worn CCTV cameras will also be issued to the traffic wardens for the sole purpose of protecting their personal safety in the event of conflict situations in the course of executing their duties. The use of the cameras will be in full compliance with GDPR legislation.