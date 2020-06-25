Face coverings become mandatory on public transport

The Government has this evening (Thursday) confirmed that it is safe for Ireland to proceed to Phase 3 of the Roadmap for Reopening Business and Society from this Monday, June 29.

As our country is reopened in a controlled, measured way personal responsibility will be more important than ever. We must maintain physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, for as much time as possible, to prevent the spread of infection.

To help keep infection levels low, face coverings will be mandatory on public transport and should also be worn in shops and other places where social distancing is difficult.

A wide range of businesses and services can now open or recommence from Monday including:

- Adult education facilities, crèches, pre-schools, summer camps and youth clubs

- Museums, galleries, theatres, cinemas and other cultural outlets

- Religious buildings and places of worship

- Wellbeing services like massage therapy, chiropractors, hairdressers and beauty salons

- Driving schools and driving testing

- The hospitality sector including cafes and restaurants, pubs and hotel bars serving food, hotels and holiday parks

Up to 50 people can gather indoors and up to 200 outdoors, providing social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Phase 4 is expected to commence on July 20, subject to Government approval.

At that point pubs, bars, hotel bars and casinos may reopen, with the number of people permitted at outdoor gatherings rising to 500, and 100 indoors.

Speaking this evening the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, paid tribute to the solidarity shown by the Irish people in recent months:

“Our country has suffered greatly. Our mental health has been eroded. Some people became sick, many more were sick with worry. People lost their jobs and were anxious about their livelihoods and their futures. We worried about family, we worried about friends, we worried about ourselves.

“This has not been an easy time for any of us, but we have come through it as a country. We must now try and repair the damage that has been done, across all parts of our lives, and show the same solidarity in doing so. I believe that if we show the same courage, the same determination, and the same care for each other, we will overcome these new challenges as well.”