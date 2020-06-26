Oasis brother Paul Gallagher does photography for Drumlish band Cronin's new album

Drumlish band, Cronin, have announced their new album, A View From The Next Room, which will be released on July 3 on Live Transmission Records.

The brand-new album delivers the band’s most experimental and diverse set of songs to date. It was recorded at Transmission Rooms Recording Studio in Longford.

Following their work on Cronin’s critically acclaimed debut album The First Kiss of Love, Karl Odlum (Glen Hansard, The Frames), Ger McDonnell (U2, Manic Street Preachers) and Mick Cronin return as producers.

Cronin have also brought in outside instrumentalists and special guests like The Waterboys, whose violinist Steve Wickham features on two tracks.

In addition, Damien Rice cello player Vivienne Long features on the track, Need, and Terry Edwards (PJ Harvey, Gallon Drunk) on the remix of Little London.

Across the album’s six interrogative tracks the band displays inspired lyrics, deep orchestral arrangements and lifting hooks.

“Some of these mixes have been about for some time and others are relatively fresh,” said Mick Cronin of the new album.

“With us unable to work in the studio we thought now would be a good time to release these as a mini album. It’s a diverse mix compared to our releases so far, it shows another side of what we have in our heads.”

The album title is a reference to the Henry Scott Holland poem Death is nothing at all song.

For the album artwork, the band enlisted DJ, photographer and Oasis brother Paul Gallagher.