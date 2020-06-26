Cathaoirleach vows to stand by the Derryadd community in wind farm appeal

Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Gerard Farrell has expressed his solidarity with the No to Derryadd Wind Farm group, following An Bord Pleanála’s decision to approve a 24 wind turbine development in Derryadd.

“I want to express my sympathy and sadness for the group who have put an awful lot of work into this,” said Cllr Farrell (pictured) at a meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District last week.

“A previous inspector refused it but it was overruled. It’ll go to judicial review now and I’ll support the group with that in any way I can.

“I genuinely feel sympathy for them. Whatever decision will be will be but, as an MD, if there is a community gain, we’ll have to make sure this community is looked after first.”

His fellow Ballymahon MD councillors were in agreement that the local community would have to be looked after in whatever way possible.

Cllr Mick Cahill also expressed his sympathy for the local community but said that the council must have an input on the development, which will allow them to look out for the local community.

Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Colm Murray said that the disappointment of the local community will be one of the challenges the council will face.

“But we will have to work with the community and Bord na Mona to ensure as little impact to the area as possible,” he said.

Read also: Derryadd Windfarm project was initially rejected