Three Longford men to stand trial for Galway funeral assault

Three Longford men have been sent forward for trial in connection to an incident surrounding a long-standing Traveller feud.

Robert Hannafin (44), Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, Thomas Hannafin (40), Dublin Road, Longford and Denis Hannafin (39), Curry, Athlone, Longford appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court to face charges over the alleged row.

All three were charged with allegedly carrying out three section 3 assaults at The Holy Family Church, Merview, Galway on January 13 2019 and of committing violent disorder under Section 15 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Denis Hannafin was further charged with possession of a handgun on the same date.

All three were handed a book of evidence and given the alibi warning by Judge Seamus Hughes.

They are set to appear at the next sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 6.