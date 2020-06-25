Gardaí encounter ‘terrible conditions’ during search of Longford family home

Serious concerns have been raised around the safety and well being of a family of 16 children after gardaí encountered “terrible conditions” when carrying out an inspection of the home.

Sgt Darren Conlon gave evidence at a sitting of Longford District Court last week into the environment he and other officers walked in during the search.

He said upon their arrival to the two storey property at 8:30am on May 22 last, they found the parents of the children asleep on a downstairs sofa.

Two more children, he said, were also asleep nearby while a further six children, ranging between the ages of four and ten were unaccompanied upstairs.

A search of the kitchen uncovered the remnants of a meal the night before while a further inspection of the bedroom areas uncovered what he believed was evidence of “neglect”.

He said: “There was no washing facilities, no hygiene and the toilets were in a terrible state.”

Sgt Conlon added a distinct absence of adequate bedding facilities while a number of rooms had “piles” of dirty clothes mixed amongst clean garments.

“It wasn’t a nice sight and we had to take video footage,” he said.

Inspector Frank Finn said gardaí had decided to undertake a planned operation over the concerns it had surrounding the care and well-being of the children.

The case was brought after two members of the family, both girls and minors, were brought before the court in relation to allegedly carrying out 35 theft between them over a six month period.

He said the thefts, all of which had allegedly been taken from Longford based retailers, was being reported on an almost daily basis to his officers.

Inspector Finn said he had reservations over the input which was coming from Tusla in relation to the children’s welfare and asked for representatives from the State agency to be directed to attend at a subsequent sitting.

He said those concerns were borne out by the fact there had been no fewer than 70 referrals to the agency over the family this year alone.

In defence, solicitor Trish Cronin said given that 14 of the 16 children at the centre of the probe resided at the property, it was inevitable a large volume of laundry would have to be carried out.

The children’s father, who sat in the public gallery while the case was heard, insisted he and his wife were doing their best in trying circumstances.

“I swear on the kids lives, there are a few things they (gardaí) are right about but there’s a few things the guards are wrong about,” he said.

“We have 16 kids. I swear, I love those kids.”

A third sibling, who was also brought before the judge in relation to knife possession said his father was doing the best he could while his mother battled with depression.

The youth, who was described in court by Judge Hughes as being “extremely brassy and cheeky” had his case adjourned until June 2021.