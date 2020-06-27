Longford judge tells shoplifter she must compensate shop for theft

An Eastern European woman who stole close to €100 worth of items from a Longford grocery store inside the space of three days has been told to return to court next month to repay the loss of the items stolen.

Silvia Konova, 2 Glasson Lodge, Prospect Woods pleaded guilty to stealing an iron and a Harry Potter duvet cover from Aldi in Longford town on May 21 and May 24 2020.

The court heard on both occasions neither of the items were recovered and the defendant was identified after CCTV footage was observed by investigating gardaí.

Upon learning of the type of bed covers taken, Judge Hughes asked: “I’d say the Harry Potter duvet covers are on one of your child’s beds.

Judge Hughes was also told Ms Konova was not in receipt of any social welfare at present due to the fact she had been residing in Killarney with a partner whom she is now estranged from.

However, Judge Hughes questioned those version of events, saying: “Why doesn’t she keep it simple, she was getting welfare. She just changed address.”

The case was put back until July 21 for Ms Konova to pay €80 compensation.

Legal aid was also granted to the accused.