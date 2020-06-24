Judge praises Longford garda on first prosecution after graduation

A Longford garda fresh out of Templemore was congratulated in court last week by Judge Seamus Hughes as she carried out her first official prosecution.

Garda Ulrika McKenzie was praised by the judge after bringing a shoplifting charge against Bernadette O’Leary, 4 Croishbohar, Drumlish, Longford following an incident on May 21 2020.

The latter was charged with stealing toothpaste and mouthwash to the value of €11.50 from Hazelwood Shopping Centre.

Judge Hughes noted the youthful appearance of Garda McKenzie and remarked how she was only cutting her teeth as a rank and file member while others around her were retiring.

“Garda Liam Doherty is retiring after 37 years, do you think you will be around after 37 years,” he asked her.

“I hope so,” replied Garda McKenzie as she proceeded to give her evidence into the case.

She said on the afternoon of the incident she arrested the defendant and brought her to Longford Garda Station where she was later charged that evening.

Garda McKenzie said Ms O’Leary made no reply after the charge and was given a true copy of the charge sheet.

In pleading guilty to the charge, Garda McKenzie said Ms O’Leary entered SuperValu and left soon after with €11.50 worth of cosmetics, items which went unpaid for.

The court was told Ms O’Leary has six previous convictions for theft, the most recent of which dated back to Athlone District Court in February.

That resulted in Ms O’Leary escaping criminal conviction and being given Section 1 (1) of the Probation Act instead.

“I treated you very fairly in Athlone that day and you went out to a shop and thought you could sneak out some toothpaste,” said Judge Hughes.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said the incident was a rare aberration on the part of his client.

“She was really doing well but seems to have had a bit of a relapse,” he said.

Ms O’Leary was fined €105 and given three months to pay.