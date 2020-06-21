No new deaths and only six new cases of Covid-19 reported today

There have been no new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Ireland, according to the latest figures, and only six new cases confirmed nationwide.

In Longford, there have been no new cases confirmed in almost two weeks with the county total standing at 285 since the pandemic began.

The death toll due to Covid-19 currently stands at 1,715 and there have been 25,379 total cases confirmed since March.

There are currently 966 active cases of the virus in Ireland, with 17 of those reported to be serious. 22,698 people have recovered from the virus in Ireland so far.