Man arrested in connection with Longford shop robbery

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with a robbery at a shop on Park Road, Longford yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 2.30pm, a man entered the shop, armed with a hammer, and threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash.

No one was injured in the raid and no arrests were initially made.

A forensic examination of the scene was carried out by local Scenes of Crime officers.

A man was arrested in a follow up operation late last night and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Longford Garda Station.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station on 0433350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.