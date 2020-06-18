Colm Murray elected Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District

Cllr Mick Cahill takes on leas cathaoirleach role

L to R: Cllrs Paul Ross, Mick Cahil (leas-cathaoirleach), Gerard Farrell, Colm Murray (cathaoirleach), Mark Casey and Pat O'Toole

Cllr Colm Murray (FG) has been elected to the position of Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District following a meeting this afternoon.

AILG president Cllr Mick Cahill (FF) has taken on the role of Leas-Cathaoirleach, following his election earlier today.

