Colm Murray elected Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District
Cllr Mick Cahill takes on leas cathaoirleach role
L to R: Cllrs Paul Ross, Mick Cahil (leas-cathaoirleach), Gerard Farrell, Colm Murray (cathaoirleach), Mark Casey and Pat O'Toole
Cllr Colm Murray (FG) has been elected to the position of Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District following a meeting this afternoon.
AILG president Cllr Mick Cahill (FF) has taken on the role of Leas-Cathaoirleach, following his election earlier today.
For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.
