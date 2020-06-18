All 15 rounds in Detective Garda Colm Horkan's gun were fired at him in tragic Castlerea shooting
'It is tragic and it is an attack upon us all'
Left: the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan Right: An Garda Síochána Western Region has added the blue line to its social media in tribute to the fallen colleague
All 15 rounds in Detective Garda Colm Horkan's gun were fired at him in the tragic incident, which occurred in Castlerea, Co Roscommon last night.
Det Garda Horkan, who was from Co Mayo, was shot after he stopped a man driving a motorbike on Main Street in the town just before midnight. He died at the scene.
At a press conference this afternoon, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said, "Ultimately, we have lost, for no good purpose here today, a really beloved member of this community."
He explained that a conversation had taken place between the detective and a member of public. There was then an altercation during which the suspect took control of the detective's gun and shot him.
He also assured that there was no indication this incident was part of a "bigger picture" or "organised crime".
"What we have here is a random act - obviously, a violent act - which has led to the death of Detective Garda Horkan. It is tragic and it is an attack upon us all," he said.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said there is no sense at the moment that the death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea last night was linked to organised crime, saying it was 'a random act' | Read more: https://t.co/WmbYUFLiRg pic.twitter.com/1j3aLImcYF— RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 18, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on