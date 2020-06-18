All 15 rounds in Detective Garda Colm Horkan's gun were fired at him in tragic Castlerea shooting

All 15 rounds in Detective Garda Colm Horkan's gun were fired at him in the tragic incident, which occurred in Castlerea, Co Roscommon last night.

Det Garda Horkan, who was from Co Mayo, was shot after he stopped a man driving a motorbike on Main Street in the town just before midnight. He died at the scene.

At a press conference this afternoon, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said, "Ultimately, we have lost, for no good purpose here today, a really beloved member of this community."

He explained that a conversation had taken place between the detective and a member of public. There was then an altercation during which the suspect took control of the detective's gun and shot him.

He also assured that there was no indication this incident was part of a "bigger picture" or "organised crime".

"What we have here is a random act - obviously, a violent act - which has led to the death of Detective Garda Horkan. It is tragic and it is an attack upon us all," he said.