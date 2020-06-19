‘He said he would kill me and my whole family’, witness says of Killashee man

Judge Seamus Hughes has refused jurisdiction on a case after hearing how a man threatened to shoot and “cut the balls off” some fishermen at the canal in Killashee last year.

Thomas McDermott, 65 Cluain na Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford, appeared at a recent sitting of Longford District Court where two fishermen gave evidence against him.

Jeff Cooke, an English fisherman, who has lived in Ireland for 25 years, told the court that he was fishing with a friend at the canal near Killashee on September 25, 2019, when he first met Mr McDermott.

“At about 2.30pm, I noticed a gentleman walking up the bank with two dogs,” he explained.

“He walked up adjacent to me and my friend and started throwing logs in the water and getting the dogs to jump in after them.

“He did it a couple or three times and I said ‘that wasn’t very considerate’. He then went crackers.”

Mr Cooke explained that the accused then walked up to him and held a log in a threatening manner at the back of the fisherman’s head.

“He turned on me and said ‘keep your f***ing mouth shut or I’ll f***ing sort you out, you c***’. He said ‘you don’t own the canal; you don’t even live here’ and he kept waving the log behind my head,” said Mr Cooke.

“I said I do live here and have lived here for 25 years. What struck me was he spoke with a broad cockney accent.”

Mr Cooke explained that the accused then bent down and took a photograph of him and said “I’ve dealt with you before, you f***ing p****; you were born in Yorkshire”.

“He told me he had previously assaulted another ‘Yorkshire p****’ on the canal,” he said.

“I said ‘you took my photo, can I take yours’ and he said ‘you can try you f***ing p****’. He said he has my number and would kill me and my whole family. He threatened to slit my throat and cut my f***ing balls off.

“When someone is waving a log behind your head, you become very subservient.

“He said ‘you’re only a couple of p****s; look at the fishing rods you’re using - only a p**** would use those’. Then he walked away,” said Mr Cooke.

“We decided to leave and we met another gentleman who spoke to us. I asked if he knew a man with two dogs and he said he did and that he threatened him too.”

Mr Cooke went on to explain that he used to work in an institution for the criminally insane, and that he recognised something in Mr McDermott.

“I know that kind of threat because, in a previous life, for seven years, I worked in an institution for the criminally insane and I recognised immediate danger,” he said.

A second fisherman, who was not the friend with Mr Cooke at the time, but came across Mr McDermott on a separate occasion, also gave evidence in court.

Anthony Nicholson explained that he has been living in Ireland since 2004 and that he and Mr Cooke don’t fish together, but met while they were fishing.

“I was fishing with my friend, Tony, when this man came with his two dogs,” Mr Nicholson explained. He was fishin on February 16, 2019.

“As he went past me, he threw some sticks into the water and the dogs jumped in after them. I asked him if he needed to do that here,” he added. “He got very abusive and started swearing and cursing. He was very nasty and I was quite worried and frightened.

“He walked off with the dogs and when he came back, he threatened to shoot me and shoot my family.

“The whole episode frightened me. I haven’t been back fishing since then - not there.”

Observing Mr McDermott in the court room that day, Judge Hughes said that he was “rather sullen-looking” and “would be an intimidating character” for anyone to come across.

“I wouldn’t like to meet him on the canal. But he doesn’t own the canal,” said Judge Hughes.

“This seems to be a campaign by this man to take over exclusive use of the canal for his dogs. That cannot be tolerated.

“It is not lost on me that one of the men worked in the psychiatric service. If I were trying this case, I’d be looking for a psychiatric report.”

With that, Judge Hughes refused jurisdiction and remanded Mr McDermott on bail until July 21 for DPP directions.